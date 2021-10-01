Watch
Shop Small With Stevie - Consignment Shops

Posted at 2:36 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 14:36:18-04

Each week, WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights local small businesses during Shop Small with Stevie. This week, we're scoring big deals on a budget with some local consignment stores!

Calling all DIYers! Tool Belt Consignment offers a great selection of tools, supplies, hardware, and lawn and garden items.

The Find Consignment is a fun mini department store they carries women's clothing, accessories, handbags, shoes, and even home decor!

Find great furniture, home decor, and clothing for the whole family - even maternity wear - at Savvy Consignment in Severna Park!

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses on our Shop Local page.

