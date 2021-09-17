Shop Small with Stevie - Back to School Style

Each week, WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights local small businesses during Shop Small with Stevie. This week, Stevie is helping us go back to school in style!

You'll feel like a pop star after finding the perfect outfit at Frugalicious boutique in Easton.

Save big on designer brands at one of four The Lucky Knot locations.

Teach your kids about sustainability, recycling, and reusing clothing at One Petticoat Lane. They even offer style advice and design consults!

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses on our Shop Local page.