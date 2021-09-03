Watch
Shop Small with Stevie - 9/3/21

Posted at 1:02 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 13:02:17-04

Each week, WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights local small businesses during Shop Small with Stevie. This week, Stevie is highlighting some favorite florists!

Located in Baltimore, Doubledutch Boutique is a chic boutique with full of charm and unique items!

Canton’s 2910 on the Square is a shop where you can find something for each room in your home!

The Surprise Shop of Trinity Episcopal Church in Baltimore is a consignment/thrift store that sells men, women, and children's clothing, accessories, jewelry, books, music, etc. Proceeds benefit the homeless and less fortunate of Baltimore county.

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses on our Shop Local page.

