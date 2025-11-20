If you want to shop local and support small businesses this holiday season, shop CCBC's 2nd Annual Collective Holiday Market on December 6 from 9 AM to 3 PM at CCBC Owings Mills! This festive pop up highlights the creativity and entrepreneurship of local artisans, makers, and small businesses connected to CCBC programs.





Shop New Vintage by Sam and other local vendors at CCBC's Holiday Market

Shop local vendors like New Vintage by Sam at CCBC's Holiday Market

One vendor you won't want to miss is New Vintage by Sam, featuring the Healing Hardware collection. Designed to help you wear your wellness, each bead is hand strung with love and features healing properties or historical value. These pieces make great gifts or self care for you! New Vintage by Sam celebrates empowerment by using clothing, prints, jewelry, and other everyday choices as opportunities for affirmation and intentional living. It's a reminder that every part of life can support wellness and connection.

For a hands-on experience, don’t miss the Bead Bar Workshop on December 13 at Cuples Tea House, where you can make your own bracelet, or look for New Vintage by Sam’s pop-up bead bar at upcoming events.

This growing small business is part of the CCBC Elite Accelerator Program, which is helping entrepreneurs build, expand, and thrive from the ground up.

Learn more about CCBC's Business Innovation programs here.