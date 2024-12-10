Shop Hampden's worker-owned co-ops for unique gifts, food, and holiday cheer

Hampden is home to unique small businesses, the famous 34th Street lights, and The Avenue. There's no shortage of holiday spirit in Hampden, and we're off to three worker-owned co-ops where you can finish off your holiday shopping!

A staple in Hampden for over two decades, The Wine Source is a destination for fine wine, spirits, beer, and gourmet foods. This neighborhood favorite is known for its large, curated selections and knowledgeable staff. With the help of Baltimore Roundtable for Economic Democracy (BRED), Wine Source has been worker owned since September! Stop in for weekend tastings plus a large selection of wine, spirits, craft beers, non-alcoholic beverages, gourmet meats and cheeses, and more.

Common Ground Cafe Cooperative is one of Hampden's favorite coffee shops and community gathering hubs. Common Ground Cafe Cooperative was born from the collective efforts of Common Ground Workers United, the former organized employees of Common Ground Bakery Cafe. They are a group passionate baristas, bakers, cooks, and community members committed to each other and the community.

Owned by a group of 5 artists, potters at Wild Yam work onsite to make special, one of a kind pieces. They primarily make and sell functional (food and oven safe) stoneware for the home and garden. Custom work is available, and selection is always changing!

