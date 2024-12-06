Shop Hampden for the holidays and support women-owned businesses this season

Hampden is home to unique small businesses, the famous 34th Street lights, and The Avenue. If you're out shopping this holiday season, check out our Hampden Holiday guide to women owned businesses!

Marcia's Luxury specialized in menswear, but with many unisex pieces this shop is a favorite for everyone. The store also offers designer and luxury consignment items, designer fragrances, and beautiful accessories like watches and neckties.

Stop by Handcraft Happy Hour for all your crafting needs! Shop for supplies, take a class, or join crafting happy hour Wednesday's at 5:00, where you can bring your own project and work among friends. Be sure to pick up a crafting kit, paint by numbers set, or embroidery kit as a fun gift for you or someone on your list!

Wishbone Reserve is home to Become Spellbound jewelry, a line of handcrafted mystical jewelry. Pieces are made with natural crystals and fossils and imbued with magic and love. Personalized birthstone and zodiac talismans are available as gifts!

