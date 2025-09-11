September is Hunger Action Month, and the American Dairy Association North East is partnering with Redner’s Markets to support the Fill a Glass with Hope campaign, providing fresh milk to people in need through food local pantries.





Shop at your local Redner's to help Fill a Glass with Hope

All month long, Redner's customers can make a simple donation at checkout, and that generosity will go directly to providing milk to families in need. Fresh milk is one of the most requested items at food banks, yet also one of the least donated because it requires refrigeration. Just one glass provides key nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, and potassium, which are vital to fueling focus, energy, and success in the classroom.

On Sunday, September 14, you're invited to Redner's Market in Bel Air to celebrate Fill a Glass with Hope. From 10am to noon, enjoy ice cream samples from Broom's Bloom Dairy, a visit from some special animals, and more fun surprises!

Learn more about the Fill a Glass with Hope campaign here.

Learn more about Redner's Market here.