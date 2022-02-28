Severe Asthma Treatments

More than one million people live with severe asthma, a more acute and dangerous form of the disease. Symptoms can include tightness in the chest, shortness of breath, cough, and more. Chance of asthma attack or hospitalization rises with severe asthma.

Tezspire is a new, FDA approved medication for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma. Speak with your doctor about the side effects associated with Tezspire and whether it's a good fit for you.

