Sesame Workshops - New Emotional Support Resources Available

Earlier this year, the viral response to Elmo checking in on X to see how people were doing put the pervasiveness of today’s mental health concerns front and center.

Now, Sesame Workshop has announced the latest expansion of their multi-year commitment to the emotional well-being of young children. New resources launched in May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month. These new tools expand on existing emotional well-being resources for children and families, providing both everyday tools and strategies centered in helping children process what is happening around them.

The research-based tools and strategies to help children understand their feelings, not only in happy moments but also more complex times. They also focus on nurtuish relationships, keeping your body healthy, and emotional regulation. Resources are available in English and Spanish.

Learn more and find the tools here.