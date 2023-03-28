Sesame Workshop - Quest Diagnostics

The pandemic has had wide-ranging and lingering effects on children’s health, causing many to miss routine and preventive healthcare check-ups. Preventive health care for children is critical to address physical and emotional conditions and is essential for providing routine vaccinations, tracking developmental milestones, treating identified health concerns, and providing support to families.

Sesame Workshop (the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street) has launched a timely new initiative aimed at closing the gap in healthcare disparities and to address health and well-being inequities, particularly in low-income, rural, and marginalized communities. It has teamed up with Quest Diagnostics to create new resources for parents, caregivers, and healthcare providers.

These new resources, available in English and Spanish, are designed to connect and support parents, caregivers, and healthcare providers as partners in children’s healthcare by promoting whole child well-being, focusing on forming a healthy team, and building on families’ strengths. The resources include videos, printable activities, articles, and more.

Learn more here.