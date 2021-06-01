Children are naturally curious and ask many, many questions - but what if parents don't know how to answer?

Sesame Street in Communities has put together a library of videos and other resources to help tackle important issues like germs, recycling, divorce, and more. The videos help model conversations and age-appropriate answers as well as helping to teach children to think critically and scientifically.

There are also additional articles and printables to supplement the videos. Resources are available for free in Spanish and English.

