ServiceMaster Restore - Disaster Prep

Posted at 1:54 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 13:54:52-04

September is National Preparedness Month, and prepping now can save headaches if disaster strikes.

The odds of being impacted by a disaster are 1 in 20 each year, with an average cost of $14,000. In addition to storing things like a first aid kit, water, and food, many people don't think about numbers they may need. Keep your insurance and local ServiceMaster Restore in a safe space with other important documents.

ServiceMaster Restore is a highly trusted and rated full-service recovery service. They will work with your insurance to start repairs as soon and easily as possible.

Learn more here.

