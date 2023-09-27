Service Dogs for Veterans

Roughly 3.5 million military veterans experience PTSD, and while research shows that service dogs are demonstrated to reduce the severity of PTSD symptoms and suicidal behaviors, only 1% of vets in need who seek a service dog receive one each year.

Service dogs are specially trained, which requires up to $25,000 and 1-2 years of training time per dog. Many organizations like Got Your Six privide dogs to veterans at no charge to the recipient, so they rely heavily on donations.

As part of their Service Dog Salute program, Dog Chow brought back the Visible Impact Award to honor outstanding PTSD service dogs. Now through October 13th, dog lovers can join in selecting Visible Impact Award winner by voting on the finalists. For every vote, Dog Chow will donate $5 (up to $75,000) to the Association of Service Dog Providers for Military Veterans to help train more PTSD service dogs.

Learn more and cast your vote here.