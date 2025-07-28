Serenity Wellness is changing the conversation about mental health

Serenity Wellness isn’t just a clinic, it’s a movement led by the youngest person in Baltimore to open a mental health practice. As a first-generation Nigerian, founder Dr. Chiamaka Nnah brings a powerful, personal lens to the mission of wellness, creating a safe space where culture, healing, and mental health intersect.





Serenity Wellness makes mental health a priority

Through holistic services and inclusive care, Serenity Wellness is changing the conversation around mental well-being one client, one community at a time. The center blends Western clinical practices with culturally informed healing to help make mental health care more inclusive and accessible, especially for underrepresented communities. They offer a variety of mental health services, including mental health therapy, medication management, psychiatric evaluations, psychotherapy,mindfulness workshops, wellness coaching, and more.

Serenity Wellness Center's growing impact on Baltimore’s mental health landscape helps empower future generations through education, outreach, and culturally competent care.

