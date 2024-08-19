See What's New at Baltimore County Public Libraries

More than books, today's libraries are vibrant, welcoming and inclusive community hubs. In each of 19 Baltimore County Public Library (BCPL) branches, education and fun collide to give customers a safe space to explore, learn, create and connect.

The days of quiet, sedate libraries are behind us. Modern libraries serve as community connectors by offering a wide range of services like snacks and meals for kids, small business support, tax prep assistance, and public computers and wifi. All of these resources are free with a BCPL card!

Several of the 19 branches have been or are currently being remodeled to serve their communities, from the Preservation Lab at the Reisterstown Branch to the new state-of-the-art recording studios at the Catonsville Branch. The Catonsville Branch is celebrating their grand reopening on August 28, so be sure to come by and check it out!

You can even borrow more than books! The Library of Things offers items like board games, hotspots and Chromebooks, outdoor games, and even things like CPR learning kits and induction cooktops!

From your favorite books to interesting speakers to keeping you connection with the community, there is always something happening at BCPL!

