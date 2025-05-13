Watch Now
See the difference at University of Maryland Dermatology, open now in Lutherville

University of Maryland Dermatology is expanding! A new office in Lutherville is open now, joining Columbia and downtown locations.

University of Maryland Dermatology utilizes its multidisciplinary team of faculty physicians to bring the latest technology and procedures into the community setting. They offer comprehensive can for patients including pediatrics, and there are several sub-specialists on staff for pediatrics, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. Lutherville also has a MOHS surgeon on staff. MOHS is an effective treatment option, removing high-risk cancer cells while preserving as much healthy tissue as possible.

The team is committed to providing existing and new patients access and offers same day and next day appointments as well as a comfortable and welcoming space.

