See all the excitement at the MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill

The fifth annual MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill presented by Brown Advisory returns to Elkton, Maryland, October 16–19, 2025. As one of only two 5 Star events in the U.S. and just seven worldwide, this prestigious competition brings the world’s top equestrian athletes together for the ultimate test of skill in Eventing.





Eventing, or equestrian triathlon, is an Olympic sport that puts horse and rider through three phases:



Dressage tests the horse’s ability to perform complex movements, demonstrating balance and style.



The cross-country test features challenging obstacles and miles of varied terrain to test bravery, timing, and trust.



Show jumping, the final phase, requires precision and power in order to jump clear!

The weekend also features a 3 star competition, kids corner, Corgi race, entertainment, and more than 100 drink and craft vendors.

