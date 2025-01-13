Season two of Wildcard Kitchen with Chef Eric Adjepong is on now

Wildcard Kitchen is back and the stakes are higher than ever! Joins Chef Eric Adjepong as he welcomes Food Networks Stars like Alex Guarnaschelli, Rocco DiSpirito, Andrew Zimmern, and Bryan Voltaggio and Michael Voltaggio to a late-night culinary card game.

The luck of the draw determines dishes and cooking time,s while Eric adds his own flair and unexpected challenges to the mix. Viewers can follow Food Network's social pages to get Eric's exclusive cocktail recipes and join him on set as he plays Truth or Dare with the chefs. Plus, fans can check out each judge's Wildcard food hacks using the trickiest cards from the show!

Chef Adjepong is also celebrating the opening of Elmina, his first brick and mortar restaurant. Located in the heart of Washington, DC. and slated to open in January 23rd, 2025, Elmina will feature flavors from the diaspora and capture Eric’s well-known spin on traditional West African cuisine. The space, which will also be inspired by elements of West African design, will reflect his modern/chic essence with architecturally intricate and inviting styles.

Watch Wildcard Kitchen on the Food Network and learn more here.