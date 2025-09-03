WMAR is a proud partner of the Scripps Howard Fund's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, and looking for public support to build home libraries for kids in need.



Donate to "If You Give a Child a Book" and help kids build home libraries Scripps Howard Fund will match today's donations to "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign

Studies show that without a strong reading foundation by third grade, kids will struggle through school and into adulthood. Books help open up a world beyond what children see around them, and growing up with a home library helps build vocabulary, increase awareness and comprehension, and expand horizons.

WMAR-2 News will once again partner with Abbottson Elementary school to help get books into the hands of kids. Last year, we were able to provide every child with six books to take home and enjoy. Choosing their own books at the Scholastic Book Fair each year helps enhance a love of reading, and studies have shown that choosing their own books also helps kids score higher on comprehension testing.

You can help these deserving kids discover their passion for reading with a donation. You can even double your giving power - on September 3rd, the Scripps Howard Fund will match all donations from stations across the country up to $200,000.

Learn more and donate here.