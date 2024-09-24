Scouting America and Ledo Pizza partner for a special membership drive

The Baltimore Area Council Scouting America, formerly known as Boy Scouts of America, has launched a new membership drive aimed at inviting area youth to join the ranks of Scouting.

The membership drive seeks to expand the reach of Scouting programs across the region, fostering leadership, adventure, and lifelong skills among youth. Girls and boys, from kindergarten to age 17, can join Scouting America’s programs, beginning with Cub Scouts (K-5th Grade).

Ledo Pizza is already a proud community partner, sponsoring several school fundraisers at their locations. The partnership with Scouting America not only helps kids learn more about scouting, but also helps build community. Ledo is providing 2,000 personalized cheese pizza character awards to new Cub Scouts registered. Plus, they will donate 100 Pizza Parties for the troops who register 20 new members.

Learn more and register for Scouting America here.