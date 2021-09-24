Scott Deluzio - Surviving Son

Scott and Steven DeLuzio grew up in a patriotic household and felt the call to serve their country after the events of 9/11. The brothers were deployed together to Afghanistan in 2010, and Steven was killed in action the same year.

In the years following his brother's death and his own battlefield experiences, Scott struggled with coping with the stress of combat and the monumental loss his family suffered. Now in a healthier place, Scott wants other veterans to know they are never alone.

Through his new book, Surviving Son, and his Drive On podcast, Scott discusses his own personal triumphs, life experiences, and emotional hardships as well as those of other veterans to give hope and strength to the military community.

