Schochor and Staton - November 17, 2023

The Maryland legislature recently passed the Child Victims Act of 2023 and Governor Wes Moore signed it into law for all Marylanders. The law, which goes into effect this October 1, 2023, eliminates the statute of limitations for sexual abuse victims to come forward and file civil lawsuits against their abusers.

Schochor and Staton law firm in Baltimore City are the recognized leaders and legal experts in sexual abuse cases in Maryland, securing the largest single sexual abuse settlement in the history of the state by representing more than 8000 women during their case against a doctor who filmed and photographed them without consent.

The new law means that victims can come forward, have their voices heard, and receive fair and adequate compensation. The law applies to all accused sexual abusers from coaches to scout leaders to others – not just clergy.

Learn more here.