Schizophrenia Treatment - Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Schizophrenia is a complex and chronic brain disorder affecting approximately 2.8 million adults in the U.S. Adult patients with schizophrenia can struggle to control their symptoms, which may lead to relapse and possibly re-hospitalization. This can result in a significant burden on public health, including increased healthcare utilization and costs.

Research has consistently found a link between low adherence to schizophrenia treatment, like oral therapies, and relapse. Long-acting injectable treatments for schizophrenia help to address this concern and offer a number of advantages including not having to remember to take medication daily, lower discontinuation rates and sustained treatment over longer periods, as they are administered by a medical professional who can recognize when a patient has missed a dose and can intervene accordingly.

Recently, FDA approved Janssen Pharmaceutical’s long-acting atypical antipsychotic Invega Hafyera. This twice-yearly injectable provides six months of symptom control.

