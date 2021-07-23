SC Johnson-Accuweather Summer Pest Index

Summer is in full swing, and as we get out and see our friends and family, we don't want bugs spoiling the fun.

SC Johnson and Accuweather have teamed up to create the SC Johnson Pest Index to tell users what bugs they can expect based on weather in their area. The Index is a science driven tools to help families prepare for camping or other outdoor activities. Users can find it on desktop, mobile, or through the Accuweather app.

Help combat mosquitoes and ticks by dumping any standing water in your yard, wearing light colored clothing, and using a bug spray with deet or picaridin.

Indoor pests like ants and roaches usually come in looking for food. Seal any cracks around doors and windows and make sure crumbs are cleaned up promptly.

Learn more and find the index here.