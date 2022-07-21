L.Y. Marlow is Founder & CEO of Saving Promise, a national organization dedicated to ending intimate partner violence.

Saving Promise was inspired by five generations of mothers and daughters in Marlow’s family who suffered and survived 75-years of domestic violence - including her granddaughter, Promise.

Saving Promise’s main focus is on prevention and framing intimate partner violence as a public health issue. The group wants to encourage everyone to speak out about intimate partner violence and understand the importance of breaking the cycle of abuse.

