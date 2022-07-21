Watch Now
L.Y. Marlow is Founder & CEO of Saving Promise, a national organization dedicated to ending intimate partner violence.

Saving Promise was inspired by five generations of mothers and daughters in Marlow’s family who suffered and survived 75-years of domestic violence - including her granddaughter, Promise.

Saving Promise’s main focus is on prevention and framing intimate partner violence as a public health issue. The group wants to encourage everyone to speak out about intimate partner violence and understand the importance of breaking the cycle of abuse.

Learn more and plan your own event here.

