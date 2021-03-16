Menu

Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Sara Lee - Delightful Bread

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:21 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 13:21:39-04

March is National Nutrition Month, and it's a great time to reset you eating habits.

Sara Lee Bread just launched the latest addition to its Delightful line - White made with Whole Grain Bread. This nutritional option is high in fiber and 45 calories per slice.

The bread is hearty enough for Ravage Deli's Powerhouse veggie sandwich, and a great bread choice for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even snacks. Try a slice with some garlic hummus and avocado for a healthy snack.

Learn more here.

Learn more about Ravage Deli here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020