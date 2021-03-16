Sara Lee - Delightful Bread

March is National Nutrition Month, and it's a great time to reset you eating habits.

Sara Lee Bread just launched the latest addition to its Delightful line - White made with Whole Grain Bread. This nutritional option is high in fiber and 45 calories per slice.

The bread is hearty enough for Ravage Deli's Powerhouse veggie sandwich, and a great bread choice for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even snacks. Try a slice with some garlic hummus and avocado for a healthy snack.

Learn more here.

Learn more about Ravage Deli here.

