Sara Lee - Artesano Sweet Loaves

Posted at 3:06 PM, Oct 29, 2021
Who doesn't love a little indulgence? Sara Lee's new Artesano Sweet Loaves in Maple and Brown Sugar and Cinnamon are the perfect way to elevate breakfast, snacks, and desserts.

Chef Cory Cross from Ravage Deli in Nottingham loves Sara Lee Artesano Maple and Brown Sugar bread for his churro inspired French Toast. Melt butter over low to medium heat and beat eggs lightly. After dipping the bread, fry for 2-3 minutes on both sides and dip in a cinnamon sugar mix. Add chocolate sauce or ice cream for even more decadence!

You could win $5000 towards a sweet getaway from Sara Lee! Enter on their Instagram @SaraLeeBread

Learn more here.

