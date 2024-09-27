Samuelson's Diamonds named 'Best Family Owned Business' - find out why

Samuelson’s Diamonds & Estate Buyers, a third-generation jeweler founded in 1922, has been honored with the prestigious title of Best Family Owned Business by the Baltimore Business Journal in 2024. With a legacy spanning over a century, Samuelson’s Diamonds continues to set the standard for exceptional quality and service in the jewelry industry for buying and selling.

From its humble beginnings on Pennsylvania Avenue to its current locations in Baltimore, Chevy Chase, and Tyson’s Corner, Samuelson’s has evolved to offer a unique VIP concierge buying and selling experience for high-end jewelry clients.

Make an appointment to sell or shop today. Find beautiful, unique, and vintage pieces to fit every style.

Schedule a private appointment today, or learn more here.