Sage Health helps senior patients in live life to the fullest. Through an innovative care model, Sage Health helps create a sense of community and offers a space to socialize while staying healthy.

Sage Health physicians see fewer patients per doctor, which means more time spent with patients. The team also includes support staff, nutritionists, specialists, social workers, and more. Sage Health takes a holistic approach to health and wellness, offering traditional medical appointments as well as services like acupuncture, dance classes, and yoga.

Sage Health Woodlawn opens October 12, 2023. Stop by from 10am - 3pm for games, prizes, snacks and more!

Learn more here.