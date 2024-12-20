Sage Health is a new, wiser health choice for seniors

Sage Health is a new, and wiser, health choice for seniors, offering innovative primary care with a wellness focus. They provide primary care with integrated specialists and services delivered in modern facilities or at home to make it easier to be healthy at an affordable cost.

In addition, Sage Health keeps seniors active and takes a holistic approach to health, offering concierge care, modern centers with activity rooms, fitness programs, nutrition programs and mental health services, all located under the same roof as your doctor.

Sage Health accepts Alterwood HMO plans, Aetna HMO and PPO plans, Carefirst HMO and PPO plans, Cigna HMO and PPO plans, Humana HMO and PPO plans. While the first period of Medicare open enrollment has closed, seniors have another opportunity to switch or join a different plan during Medicare Advantage open enrollment beginning 1/31/25.

