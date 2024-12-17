Sage Health helps create a sense of community for seniors with an innovative healthcare model

Through an innovative care model, Sage Health helps create a sense of community for seniors and offers a space to socialize while staying healthy.

Sage Health physicians see fewer patients per doctor, which means more time spent with patients. Typical visits are personal and comprehensive, and usually take up to an hour to complete. This allows for more attentive care that focuses on prevention, not reaction.

The practice also offers cardiology, wellness, nutrition, fitness, social work, and mental health services. Sage Health takes a holistic approach to health and wellness, offering concierge personal care with a community aspect.

Patients and their families are encouraged to socialize through group activities like bingo, Senior Prom, weekly fitness and nutrition classes, and so much more.

