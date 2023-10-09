Sage Health Grand Opening - Halethorpe

Sage Health provides primary care with integrated specialists and services delivered in modern facilities or at home to make it easier to be healthy at an affordable cost.

Sage Health physicians see fewer patients per doctor, which means more time spent with our patients.

Sage Health helps senior patients in live life to the fullest. We are wise, skilled professionals who bring energy and passion to serving seniors with our innovative primary care model.

Our plans are to open 10 clinics nationally over the next 4 months. Sage Health will open 2 clinics in the Baltimore area; Halethorpe, Woodlawn, with an additional clinic in Waverly coming soon.

Join us for the Halethorpe Grand opening tomorrow, October 10, from 10:30am – 3:30pm at 3541 Washington Blvd.

