Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Safeway - Family Meals on a Budget

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:00 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 14:00:04-04

Between sports, activities, family time, and the holidays, fall is always a busy time. Safeway helps make life a little easier.

The new Deals and Delivery app lets you see all your coupons, sales, and personalized picks in one place. You can even build a list right in the app!

When you download the app, you're automatically enrolled in Safeway for You for even more savings. This free service lets you earn points towards gas and groceries and even get a free treat on your birthday!

Add on Fresh Pass for just $99 a year and enjoy unlimited free delivery on qualifying orders, plus get 5% off on Safeway's Open Nature and O Organics products!

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019