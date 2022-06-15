Safeway - American Dairy Association North East - Fill A Glass With Hope

June is National Dairy Month, and Safeway’s Nourishing Neighbors initiative is partnering with the American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) to present Fill a Glass with Hope®, a month-long campaign to fight hunger and stock local food pantries with milk. Through June 30, Safeway stores in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware will collect donations at checkout to help alleviate hunger.

When the school year ends, children lose access to free school meals, and families’ reliance on food assistance drastically increases. Milk is one of the most requested but least donated items at food banks, so it can be difficult to meet the demand. The 46 million Americans who traditionally rely on food assistance typically receive less than one gallon of milk per person per year. Milk is the top food source for calcium, potassium, and vitamin D, three of the four nutrients that are most likely to be missing in the American diet. The reality is, it’s tough for kids to get these important nutrients when they don’t have access to milk.

Thanks to the generosity of donors, since 2015, Fill a Glass with Hope® has delivered more than 26 million servings of milk to children and families in need.

All donations made at Safeway locations will be distributed to local food banks to purchase milk. Learn more here.

Learn more about ADANE here.