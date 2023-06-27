SafeRide - Medical Transportation

Having a disability or medical condition that makes it difficult or impossible for you to drive yourself to and from destinations can hinder daily life. When you’ve exhausted your other travel resources or your friends and family aren’t available to give you a ride, you’re ultimately stuck. The lack of local medical transportation services puts medical care out of reach for countless Americans every day.

With Saferide, you no longer need to worry about whether or not you can make it to your appointment this week, or if you’ll be able to get groceries. With the transportation services from Saferide, you can always get where you need to go.

SafeRide offers spacious, reliable transportation with door to door service. They are familiar with many medical providers in the area, and select hospitals and medical centers can even offer help with reservations and payment.

Learn more and make a reservation here, or call 410-814-5000