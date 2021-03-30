The Sacred Heart School of Glyndon develops the unique, God-given gifts of each student in a safe, nurturing, and diverse environment through innovative academics, service to others, and spiritual preparation for a fulfilling life that follows in the footsteps of Jesus Christ.

The school provides a sense of community and legacy for families - some faculty members are alumni and several students are second or third generation.

After a period of closure at the start of the pandemic, the school was able to open for hybrid based learning, with 3/4 of students currently attending in person. The school follows all covid guidelines for cleanliness, masking, and distancing.

Learn more about Sacred Heart during their biweekly virtual open houses, or click here.