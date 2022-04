Droopy or low-lying eyelids (aquired Ptosis) can cause aesthetic issues as well as interfere with your field of vision.

Typically, treatment involves surgery, but now one company is leading the way around an unmet need with the first and only prescription eyedrop now available to treat acquired Ptosis in adults.

Upneeq works to help open the eye, both giving a more youthful appearance and broadening the patient's field of vision. Upneeq is available by prescription nationwide.

Learn more here.