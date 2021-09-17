Rocky Gap Casino & Resort - Lakeside Grille

Rocky Gap Casino and Resort is a full service resort offering a spa and salon, golf course and pro shop, outdoor activities, banquet spaces, and so much more. Now you can come and see the newly renovation Lakeside Grille too!

Lakeside Grille has been completely redone to offer gorgeous views, tons of natural light, and brand new decor. The restaurant also boasts a seasonal menu that is as delicious as it is diverse. There are options for everyone, and the chef and staff can provide for most dietary restrictions or requests.

Lakeside Grille sources many of their ingredients locally, so you know you're always getting the freshest, top quality food. Don't miss their wine pairings, either!

