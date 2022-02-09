Watch
Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes

Posted at 2:27 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 14:27:19-05

The big game is this weekend and even if your favorite team isn't taking the field, you could still be the night's big winner!

The Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares game is back, and fans can win $50,000 every time the score changes - meaning touchdowns, field goals, extra points, two-point conversions and safeties. Two lucky fans will win grand prizes of $500,000 at halftime and after the game.

Rocket Mortgage is the number one lender in America. Speak with a mortgage professional today to start your path to your dream home!

Learn more and enter here.

