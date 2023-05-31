Watch Now
RMW Global Enterprises - Mental Health Awareness

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and international mental health speaker, author, and advocate Dr. Rhonda M. Wood has some tips on prioritizing mental health and showing support for others who may be struggling.

Although mental health awareness is recognized in May, the fight to combat the stigma, raise awareness, prioritize mental health, connect in safe ways, and advocate for people with mental health conditions should continue throughout the year.

It's important to acknowledge that it is okay not to be okay and recognize that there is nothing wrong with reaching out for help so that no one feels alone or without the support and resources they need.

