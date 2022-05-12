Rite Aid - Seasonal Allergies

Spring allergies usually start when trees and grass start to bloom and pollen seems to be everywhere. Summertime weeds, including ragweed, are common triggers for many allergy sufferers. Studies have shown that up to 50 percent of the population may have some sort of allergic disorder. This includes seasonal, pet dander or food allergies, as well as asthma.

Speak with your pharmacist about which over-the-counter allergy treatments are best for you, and make sure to tell them about any current medications or health conditions. Along with pills and antihistamines, more natural solutions like saline nasal washes, essential oils, and even acupuncture can help offer relief.

