Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Rite Aid - Seasonal Allergies

Posted at 2:39 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 14:39:46-04

Spring allergies usually start when trees and grass start to bloom and pollen seems to be everywhere. Summertime weeds, including ragweed, are common triggers for many allergy sufferers. Studies have shown that up to 50 percent of the population may have some sort of allergic disorder. This includes seasonal, pet dander or food allergies, as well as asthma.

Speak with your pharmacist about which over-the-counter allergy treatments are best for you, and make sure to tell them about any current medications or health conditions. Along with pills and antihistamines, more natural solutions like saline nasal washes, essential oils, and even acupuncture can help offer relief.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019