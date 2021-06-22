Watch
Ripped Apart: Living Misdiagnosed

Posted at 1:47 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 13:47:58-04

Ripped Apart: Living Misdiagnosed, by critically acclaimed author David Black, tells the story – Gary and Carol Stern’s story - of the one of the largest individual medical malpractice awards in America.

The book describes what suffering is like in stark detail and how American Health Care can fail. It also describes, despite their medical misery and dramatic, landmark legal case, the love story Gary and Carol shared; it is a story about love overcoming the horror they endured.

Carol Stern and author David Black hope their their message resonates with others who are in similar situations.

For more information, click here.

