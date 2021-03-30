Rethinking Your Teenager - Darby Fox

The teenage years can be tougher for parents to navigate then the terrible two's, but it doesn't have to be this way.

In Rethinking Your Teenager, family therapist Darby Fox, LCSW, presents a new model for the parent-child relationship based on mutual respect, structure, and nurture. Darby shows parents how to support their adolescent's bid for independence and offers an approach to engage their adolescent in a relationship instead of remaining in an endless battle for control.

Darby tears down the myths of adolescence with a combination of cutting-edge neuroscience research, developmental psychology, and her own mix of clinical observations and experience raising four children.

