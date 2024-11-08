Retailers boost holiday hiring incentives with on demand wage access from Dailypay

With the holiday shopping season approaching and spending in-store and online expected to rise, retailers and delivery services are expanding their workforce to meet the growing demand.

Companies like Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Amazon, and UPS are hiring seasonal workers and offering competitive benefits. Besides perks like competitive pay, employee discounts, and flexible scheduling, retailers are also turning to earned wage access to attract and retain top talent.

Earned wage access allows workers to receive their pay on the same day they earn it, rather than waiting until the regular payday. On demand wage access through Dailypay is helpful for workers seeking financial flexibility during the busy holiday season, and both Target and Dick’s are already using Dailypay to give their employees access to earned wages in real-time.

