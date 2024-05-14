Restaurant Association of Maryland - Manager Apprenticeship

The Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM) is now accepting applications from employers and employees for its Restaurant Manager apprenticeship program.

Whether you have a current employee that you’re looking to promote – or looking to bring in someone new – RAM’s apprenticeship program can help strengthen your existing team. With required on-the-job training and classroom instruction, this program provides young and ambitious hospitality professionals the opportunity to advance to the restaurant management level in just two years.

Thanks to an existing grant, there is currently no cost to the restaurant or the apprentice through the program, and no previous educational or restaurant experience is needed.

Click here to become an employer partner or to enroll as a Restaurant Manager Apprentice today.

This program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration.