Resolve - Infertility Awareness

Posted at 3:28 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 15:28:03-04

The infertility journey can be a long and painful one, and at times can feel lonely. TV personality Jason Kennedy and his wife Lauren Scruggs recently welcomed a baby boy after a long period of trying, and sharing their journey on social media helped them feel uplifted and supported by the community throughout their struggles.

In fact, people experience better outcomes both mentally and physically when they feel supported. Resolve: The National Infertility Association hosted many free infertility support groups prior to the pandemic. Now, they're encouraging anyone struggling to speak up, join a group, and know they aren't alone.

Learn more and find a group near you here.

