Posted at 1:12 PM, Oct 16, 2023
Columbia residents know why their city consistently appears on lists of top places to live year after year. It’s diverse, inclusive, community driven, and involved – just like the Residences at Vantage Point.

This community of older adults was built on the promise of kinship and diversity for all residents, a true representation of the original mission for Columbia.

Residences at Vantage Point is also a not-for-profit, non-denominational senior living continuing care retirement community (CCRC) offering the security of Life Care. Life Care allows for changes in needs and healthcare services over time with a trusted staff and without the hassle of moving.

Learn more and book a tour here.

