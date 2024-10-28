Reset your fall menu with Wintana Kiros

As the crisp fall air sets in, it's time to refresh your entertaining ideas with simple, delicious, and healthy options. Registered Dietitian Wintana Kiros shares some top tips for a fall menu reset. Whether you're hosting family or friends these products from The Wonderful Company are perfect for busy schedules without compromising on flavor or nutrition.

POM Wonderfulmakes a great mocktail mixer - just add delicious kiwi and club soda and enjoy a refreshing, good for you drink you can feel good about. POM Wonderful is made from whole pressed pomegranates without any added sugar or fillers and packed full of antioxidants.

When it comes to your plate, remember PFF - Protein, Healthy Fat, and Fiber. Wonderful pistachios are one of the highest protein snack nuts, with 90% of their fats being unsaturated—a great choice for maintaining heart health. Plus, they can be easily incorporated into recipes like Pistachio Pesto. This easy-to-make pesto can be used in a variety of dishes, whether spread on crostinis with fresh mozzarella and tomato for a twist on a Caprese salad, or folded into a pasta dish served hot or cold.

Learn more here.