The Renaissance Institute is an active group of men and women over the age of 50 engaged in lifelong learning and intellectual growth. Students come from a wide array of educational and professional backgrounds and share their experience or passion through teaching a class for fellow members, volunteering for committees and serving in leadership roles.

Renaissance’s non credit classes are delivered on campus at the Notre Dame Maryland University and via hybrid and virtual technologies. Those who choose to come to campus can also take advantage or facilities like the pool, gym, and library!

Classes are membership based. Sign up for one or two semesters and take as many classes as you'd like! Members can also access Summer and Winter in the City programs when classes are not in session.

At Renaissance Institute, come for the classes and stay for the friendships!

Learn more here.

