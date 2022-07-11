Single and stay at home moms face unique challenges. Remember Rubies Inc. is a non-profit founded by a single mother with a specialized focus on single and stay-at-home moms, who may feel abandoned, lonely, or simply too overwhelmed to dream big.

The platform helps to serve as a space for mothers to share and monetize their everyday skills. From decorating and organizing, to event planning, animal care, cooking or photography, Remember Rubies Inc. will have a directory of services from women nationwide. Oliver and her team offer free coaching, networking and membership-based exposure for women looking to generate income by doing the things they love.

Learn more or sign up here.

